Mallikarjun Kharge expresses concern over passage of bills in 'haste'

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said bills were getting passed in haste and demanded proper discussions in the House.

He also expressed concern over opposition members not being given enough time to raise important issues in Upper House.

Kharge, who is also the Congress president, was making his remarks while giving farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha.

Kharge alleged bills are getting passed in the House by suspending opposition members.

"Please do not pass bills in a hurry," he said.

Without proper discussion on the bills, Kharge said, there are chances of mistakes in the laws. Amendments are being brought later to correct them, he added.

Talking about former prime minister Manmohan Singh who is also retiring, the Congress president said the country achieved high growth during his tenure between 2004-14.

Singh, he said, will be remembered for various important legislation passed during his tenure, including food law and right to information. Kharge also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the good works done by former PM.