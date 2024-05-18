Maliwal sustains injuries on left leg, right cheek: Medical report

AAP MP Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, has bruises over her left leg dorsal and right cheek, according to her medical report.

This comes as Maliwal filed an FIR against Kumar for assaulting her at CM's residence on Monday.

In the FIR, Maliwal claimed that Kumar hit her with "full force again and again" and she was "kicked and slapped seven to eight times".

Maliwal's medical examination was conducted on Friday. According to her medico-legal certificate (MLC) from AIIMS, Maliwal has "bruises over proximal left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3x2 cm and right cheek elbow below right eye of approx size 2x2 cm".