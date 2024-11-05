Malegaon blast trial: court issues bailable warrant against Pragya Thakur

Mumbai: A special NIA court here on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, for failing to attend the proceedings.

Final arguments were going on and the presence of the accused is necessary, special judge A K Lahoti noted as he issued a bailable warrant of Rs 10,000 against Thakur.

The warrant is `returnable' by November 13 which means Thakur will have to appear before the court by then and get it cancelled.

The BJP leader's lawyer cited her health problems while requesting the special court for National Investigation Agency cases to grant her reasonable time to remain present.

But the court noted that Thakur, the accused number 1, had not attended the proceedings since June 4.

Her past applications for exemption on the grounds of illness and hospitalization were considered from time to time, the special judge said.

"Today, the application was filed, along with a xerox copy of the medical certificate, showing she is undergoing ayurvedic treatment, but the original certificate is not annexed," the court said while rejecting her plea.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008.

Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and five others are on trial for alleged involvement in the blast conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was initially probed by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Maharashtra, before being transferred to the National Investigation Agency in 2011.