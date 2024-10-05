Maldives Prez heads to India in bid to reset strained ties

New Delhi: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will embark on a five-day state visit to India starting Monday, marking a potential turning point in bilateral relations that have experienced tensions since he assumed office last November.



The Ministry of External Affairs announced that the visit, scheduled for October 6-10, will include crucial discussions between President Muizzu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional, and international issues. The Maldivian leader will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu and attend business events in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

This visit carries particular significance as it represents Muizzu’s first bilateral engagement with India since taking office. While he attended Prime Minister Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in June, relations between the two nations have been strained, notably due to Muizzu’s request for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives shortly after his inauguration. This situation was subsequently resolved by replacing military personnel with civilians.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s August visit to the Maldives helped pave the way for this presidential trip. The MEA emphasised that the Maldives holds a special place in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ and Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

The Maldives is one of India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.