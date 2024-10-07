Maldives’ President Muizzu takes U-turn on India ties amid economic crisis

New Delhi: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu arrived here on Sunday for a four-day state visit to reset the strained ties with India amid a looming economic crisis in the island nation. Muizzu will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday after which India is expected to announce pacts in the infrastructure sector to strengthen the bilateral relationship. Muizzu, who will be in India till Thursday, will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru to attend business events. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Muizzu and expressed confidence that his talks with Prime Minister Modi on Monday will give "new impetus" to "our friendly ties". "Pleased to call on President Muizzu today at the start of his State Visit to India. Appreciate his commitment to enhance India-Maldives relationship. "Confident that his talks with PM Modi tomorrow will give a new impetus to our friendly ties," Jaishankar said on X.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November. During his visit, Muizzu will hold discussions with Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. The current visit by Muizzu to Delhi is his second since he attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June. Muizzu won the presidential election last year on the 'India out' campaign and asked New Delhi to withdraw its military personnel posted in the archipelago nation by May this year. The bilateral ties also hit a rocky patch when Maldivian ministers were critical of Modi. However, Muizzu has since toned down his anti-India stance and even sacked ministers who were critical of the Indian prime minister. As the Maldives was grappling with a serious economic downturn, India has decided to extend vital budgetary support to the Maldives government with the rollover of a USD 50 million Treasury Bill for another year. In view of the rising external debt, high debt to GDP ratio and falling foreign exchange reserves, credit rating agencies Moody's and Fitch have both downgraded the Maldives in recent weeks.