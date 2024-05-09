Maldives Foreign Minister to meet Jaishankar in Delhi today

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic move, Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer embarked on his inaugural official visit to India on Wednesday, marking the first high-level engagement from Male since the onset of tensions following President Mohamed Muizzu’s pro-China stance six months prior.



From May 8 to 10, Zameer is slated to engage with his Indian counterpart, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, to discuss the enhancement and deepening of the enduring Maldives-India partnership, as per the foreign ministry’s announcement.

Zameer expressed his anticipation for the visit via a social media post, stating: “Embarking on my initial bilateral official visit to New Delhi. Eager to converse with Minister of External Affairs, Dr. @DrSJaishankar, to fortify and enrich the Maldives-India collaboration for our peoples’ reciprocal benefit.”

“Moosa Zameer, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, will be in India on an official visit on May 9,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Previously, bilateral relations were strained when President Muizzu demanded the removal of approximately 90 Indian military personnel involved with three aviation operations in the Maldives. India has complied with most of the withdrawal, and Muizzu has declared May 10 as the deadline for the complete departure of Indian forces.

Muizzu’s office confirmed that 51 Indian military members have already departed, with the remainder scheduled to exit by the agreed deadline.

Further tensions arose when three Maldivian deputy ministers faced suspension for their derogatory comments on social media against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his posts showcasing the Lakshadweep Islands.

The Maldives holds a strategic maritime position as India’s neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and is integral to India’s ‘SAGAR’ initiative and ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’. The Ministry of External Affairs anticipates that Zameer’s visit will inject new vigour into the bilateral relations between the two nations.