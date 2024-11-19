Make capability building process more efficient: Rajnath to IAF

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called for making the process of capability development of the Indian Air Force more efficient and effective.

In an address at a conference of top commanders of the IAF, Singh commended the force for its dedication and professionalism in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty.

He expressed confidence in the IAF's ability to adapt to evolving challenges and exhorted commanders and senior officials of the defence ministry to look at means to make the process of capability and capacity building more efficient and effective in line with India's national aims and aspirations, according to an official readout.

The IAF commanders reviewed the national security challenges, especially the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

At the commanders' conference, Singh was briefed on the operational capabilities of the IAF.

The ongoing conference has witnessed in-depth discussions on key operational, administrative, and strategic issues.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi also addressed the conference.

The commanders' conference serves as a vital platform for the IAF's senior leadership to deliberate on challenges and strategise future actions to maintain operational excellence.