Fire at Cuttack hospital ICU: 10 patients killed, 11 staff injured; Odisha CM announces probe

Bhubaneswar: At least ten patients were killed after a major fire erupted in an ICU in Odisha government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital here in the wee hours of Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said. The chief minister, who rushed to the hospital, said that around 11 hospital staff members suffered burn injuries while rescuing patients to safety.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of patients in the fire incident and announced that ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. "The mishap at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, is deeply painful. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the prime minister's office said on X. The CM also announced Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of each deceased person. Noting that there were 23 patients at the Trauma Care ICU and an adjacent ICU and ward, the chief minister said seven patients died in the fire, while three others succumbed to burns or suffocation during evacuation.

"A total of 10 patients have died in the incident," Majhi told reporters. He said that the fire probably originated from a short circuit. The chief minister said the fire erupted at the ICU of the Trauma Care department of the hospital, where critically ill patients were being treated. Majhi also announced a judicial probe into the matter and asked the DG, Fire Service, to inquire into the matter and report to him immediately. “I direct the Fire Service DG to personally visit SCB Medical College and Hospital and ensure fire compliance,” Majhi said. If anyone is found guilty in the incident after the judicial probe, strong action will be taken, the chief minister said. The fire broke out between 2.30 and 3 am. Fire service personnel rushed to the hospital and doused the flames, an official said. The fire service officials, along with hospital staff, police and patients’ attendants, rescued the patients undergoing treatment at the ICU and shifted them to other departments of the SCB hospital. Majhi, along with Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, visited the state-run health facility and reviewed the situation. He also visited the patients, who are under treatment at the hospital. "I have directed the concerned officers for proper treatment of the injured patients and staff," he said. Majhi said that 11 medical officials joined the rescue operation, risking their lives, and they are under treatment in a ward in the hospital. “After assuming the office, I had given instructions to the concerned department to make all medical facility firefighting ready, and I had also directed them to take necessary action in this regard,” he said.

The CM also said that the government has made provision of Rs 320 crore in the annual budget for 2025-26 for this purpose, while another Rs 400 crore is provisioned in the budget for the upcoming year (2026-27). Work is ongoing at war footing to install fire-fighting equipment in the government-run medical facilities, he added. According to an eyewitness, the power supply was cut twice, and then the fire broke out, and the entire ICU was filled with dense smoke. “I have called the fire brigade personnel, and they arrived around 20 minutes later. Meanwhile, the relatives and attendants of patients joined hands with the medical staff to rescue the patients,” the eyewitness said. Another man said he broke the window glass and poured water to douse the fire before any assistance reached the patients and hospital staffers. “With the guidance of a sister of the hospital, I switched off some electrical equipment and rescued seven patients from the ICU, who were in very serious condition,” he said. “Our first priority is to provide better treatment facilities to the injured patients. We have instructed our doctors to act accordingly,” Health and Family Welfare Secretary Swasthya S told reporters at the hospital. The health condition of at least five of the 13 injured people is stated to be critical, another official said. Taking to X, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said, “Deeply grieved by the tragic fire incident in the Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The affected patients have been swiftly shifted to safe locations and their treatment is continuing without disruption. My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted, and I wish them a speedy recovery.”bLeader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the demise of 10 patients in the fire. The BJD chief wished a speedy recovery of the injured persons and said he will visit SCB Medical College hospital, according to a communication from his office.