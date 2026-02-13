Mahua Moitra alleges Amit Malviya intervened in executing court warrant by Bengal police in Noida

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has charged BJP leader Amit Malviya with intervening with the execution of a court warrant by the West Bengal Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida against a man accused of circulating “fabricated” chat messages linked to her. The police in West Bengal’s Nadia district also alleged that their attempt to arrest the accused was obstructed, following which the individual managed to flee. Union minister and state BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar said the UP Police are not partisan like the West Bengal force and will work as per law.

Moitra, the MP of Krishnanagar in Nadia district, shared three video clips on X, which she claimed documented the sequence of events. One of the clips purportedly shows a man speaking to a woman and later making a phone call. "See how accused calls BJP troll army chief @amitmalviya who threatens Noida Police with “Aap Kuch Nahi Karenge” . Everything is caught on video,” Moitra said in a post on Thursday. She charged Malviya with helping the accused evade the police action. Sharing another video in which the alleged accused was seen talking over the phone, the TMC leader said, "Listen to @amitmalviya calling back with Noida cop on line. Sec 41A Notice sent (accused admits earlier on camera he received email), Then @noidapolice took away WB police to station & helped accused abscond." According to officials in West Bengal, the police team from Nadia district had gone to a high-rise apartment in Noida’s Sector 110 to act on a non-bailable warrant issued by a court against the accused, who is a content writer on social media. The Noida police also accompanied them. “Subsequently, after external communications by certain political functionaries, the team was taken to a police station and the legal process was disrupted, allowing the accused to escape. Attempts to trace him are going on,” the officer told reporters Thursday.

The district police added in a X handle post that an initial examination by the cyber cell had established that the chat screenshots in circulation involving Moitra were "forged and fabricated". The accused, who was traced behind originating and circulation of the “forged screenshots” in the Bengal police cyber cell probe, was associated with the BJP IT cell, TMC sources claimed. Union minister and former BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar told media reporters that the state police repeatedly failed to execute the Election Commission's order against four state officials associated with election-related work, as well as in other cases. "The partisan Mamata Banerjee administration and police can't implement a single EC request. No action was taken against the four erring state government officials. Similarly, those behind the violence at the Farakka SIR hearing centre were not prosecuted by the state police despite repeated requests by the EC,” he alleged. In this case, the Bengal police suddenly turned overactive and are going to other states to arrest an individual, Majumdar claimed. “The UP police will certainly do its job as per law. They are not partisan and inefficient like the Bengal police, and act according to law," he said.