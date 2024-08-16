Mahua Moitra addresses misconceptions in doctor's death case, clears confusion

Kolkata: As protests and public anger continue over the tragic death of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Government Medical College and Hospital, TMC MP Mahua Moitra used social media on Friday to clarify several misconceptions and address false information circulating about the case.

Moitra focused on four main points:

1. Autopsy Report Details: She corrected media reports suggesting that ‘150 grams of bodily fluids’ were mentioned in the autopsy. Instead, this figure refers to the weight of the inner and outer genitalia. She stressed that fluids are measured in millilitres and called for accurate reporting.

2. Crime Scene Security: Moitra assured that the crime scene remains sealed and is accessible only to the police and CBI. Claims that it has been tampered with are inaccurate.

3. Construction Work Location: Addressing reports of construction at the crime scene, she clarified that the work was conducted elsewhere on the hospital grounds, not at the site of the incident. This construction was initiated in response to a request for additional facilities, not related to the crime scene.

4. Inquiry Committee: Moitra refuted claims that a committee was set up to investigate the victim’s mental health. She explained that a standard five-member committee was formed to review the hospital's handling of the case, following routine procedures.

Through these clarifications, Moitra aimed to dispel myths and ensure that accurate information is communicated during this sensitive time.