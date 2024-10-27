Mahayuti used its stint in power in Maharashtra to push corporate cronies' interests: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of using its stint in power to push corporate cronies' interests ahead of the well-being of the state's people and forests.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that in November 2023, a major advisor to Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) was appointed to an Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Centre that approves proposals for hydroelectricity projects, like those made by AGEL.

Soon after, in December 2023, the residents of more than 100 villages in Kolhapur rose up in protest against AGEL's Rs 7,000-crore Patgaon Pumped Storage Project, he said.

Since Kolhapur has been struggling with low rainfall and limited availability of water and no public meetings were held before the project was granted permission, locals are concerned about the impact it would have on the worsening water situation, Ramesh said on X.

"Worryingly, this is just one of three Adani projects that have received approval in ecologically sensitive areas of the Western ghats," he said.

According to experts, environment ministry officials have "selectively interpreted the law" to allow these "red category" projects in sensitive areas, the Congress leader said.

Adani's own environmental evaluations had warned of significant damage to forests during construction but the projects were approved anyway, Ramesh claimed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mahayuti's brazen manipulation of the legal process clearly has severe repercussions for local communities and the local environment, he said.

"It is telling that the Mahayuti has used its stint in power to push corporate cronies' interests ahead of the wellbeing of Maharashtra's people and forests," Ramesh alleged.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

The remarks of the Congress leader came ahead of the polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly on November 20.

The votes will be counted on November 23, a day before the current Maharashtra Assembly completes its term.