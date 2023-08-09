Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi claims he was detained on way to commemorate Quit India Day

Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Wednesday claimed that police detained him as he left home to commemorate Quit India Day at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.

"For the first time in history of Indipendent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date," Gandhi tweeted.

A police official said Tushar Gandhi has reached the Maidan.