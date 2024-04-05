Maharashtra speaker urges state govt to rename Alibaug as 'Maynaknagri'

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has urged the state government to rename Alibaug as ‘Maynaknagri’ in memory of Maynak Bhandari, who played a crucial role in the naval prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The coastal town of Alibaug near Mumbai is a tourist attraction and a municipal council in the state’s Raigad district.

Narwekar made the demand after a delegation of the All India Bhandari Federation recently met him with a request for the name change.

Narwekar on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stressing that during the reign of Maratha warrior king Shivaji, coastal security and coastal war campaigns were crucial to prevent foreign invasions.

“Shivaji Maharaj laid the foundation of a strong naval force, which Maynak Bhandari led from Konkan. The British had to retreat from the fort at Khanderi-Underi harbour in Alibaug after a bitter struggle and due to the bravery of Maynak Bhandari,” he wrote.

Narwekar also said that a statue of Bhandari should be erected in Alibaug.

The speaker said a delegation of the All India Bhandari Federation led by Navinchandra Bandivdekar met him with the demands. “The demands are justified and I urge the government to look into them,” Narwekar said.