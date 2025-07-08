Maharashtra legislature congratulates CJI Gavai on appointment to top post

Mumbai: The Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday congratulated Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on his elevation to the top post.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar moved the congratulatory motion in the assembly and said Justice Gavai's appointment as CJI was a matter of pride.

The motion was adopted unanimously.

A similar congratulatory motion was moved later in the state legislative council by its chairperson Ram Shinde and adopted unanimously by the Upper House.

Born on November 24, 1960, at Amravati in Maharashtra, Justice Gavai was elevated as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003. He became a permanent judge of the High Court on November 12, 2005.

He was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on May 14, succeeding Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

His father R S Gavai had served as the chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council as well as the governor of Bihar, Sikkim and Kerala.

R S Gavai was the founder of the Republican Party of India (RPI Gavai).