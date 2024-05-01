Maharashtra leading in cyber security: Governor Bais

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Wednesday called the state an economic powerhouse that played a key role in the country's development, and said it was leading in the implementation of cyber security.

He was speaking during the Maharashtra Foundation Day event held at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai's Dadar area.

"Maharashtra is leading when it comes to implementing cyber security and providing cyber services to businesses and individuals. Maharashtra has the biggest strength in its population, which is hard-working, enterprising, and progressive. It is also an important centre when it comes to industrial manufacturing and the financial and service sectors," he said.

In addition to Mumbai, cities like Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Solapur are power centres for various sectors, he said.

The geographical condition of Maharashtra is conducive to industrial development, and the state has always been a centre of attraction for investment, be it domestic or foreign, the governor said.

"Our state is an economic and financial powerhouse which has always played an important role in the infrastructure development of the country. Maharashtra is one of the leading states when it comes to agriculture, industrial products and manufacturing, trade and transportation," he said.

Talking about Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, he said the city made a big contribution to the state's overall development since it houses the headquarters of most banks, corporate houses, and financial institutions.

"India's biggest share market and the film industry are also in Mumbai, and this city is one of the important ports, which witnesses international trade in a big way," Bais said.

"One can have a glimpse of India through the diversity of Maharashtra, one of the states with the highest literacy. Our state has various high-quality universities and vocational training institutes that attract students, researchers, and scholars from all over the world," he said.

Maharashtra has a rich tradition and cultural heritage with the legacy of the Warkari sect and saints. It has a big coastline with hill ranges, forests, forts, river basins, and plateaus along with sanctuaries like Tadoba, Melghat, and Pench, which are rich in biodiversity. Maharashtra, with all these heritage attractions, attracts Indian and foreign tourists who refer to it as the most favored destination, the governor said.

On the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Bais said, "I appeal to everyone to exercise their franchise by voting and participating in this festival of democracy."