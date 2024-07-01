Maharashtra council adjourned amid ruckus over Rahul's 'not Hindus' dig at BJP

Mumbai: The BJP and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) legislators were engaged in a sharp exchange on Monday over Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's "not Hindus" swipe at the BJP, resulting in the adjournment of Maharashtra legislative council for the day after frequent disruptions. BJP legislator Prasad Lad raised the issue in the Council, saying Rahul Gandhi has insulted Hindus in the country and condemned his remarks, drawing a sharp reply from the leader of the opposition Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress legislators. They objected to Lad raising Gandhi's comments on the floor and sought Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe's intervention. Lad also raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi. Amid the din, Gorhe adjourned the Council for five minutes at 4:25 pm. After the House reassembled at around 4:30 pm, other BJP legislators including Pravin Darekar, joined Lad, forcing another adjournment for 10 minutes. However, as members of the treasury benches and the Opposition continued to create a ruckus, the Deputy Chairperson adjourned the council proceedings for the day.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock. "All religions and all our great men talk about non-violence and fearlessness, but those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence, hatred and falsehood....Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus)," he said. BJP legislative party leader Pravin Darekar also condemned Gandhi's comments. "The deputy chairperson should take action against Rahul Gandhi and pass a resolution condemning his comments. The House should not take his words lightly. He says, 'Hindus are violent'. We will not allow the House to function further," Darekar said. Lad demanded that a resolution be passed in the Council condemning Gandhi. "Send him (Rahul Gandhi) to Italy," he added. Danve said the so-called remarks were made by Gandhi in Lok Sabha and they are not related to the functioning of the state legislative council. As Lad countered Danve, the latter retorted, saying, "You cannot point at me and speak. If you want to talk, you can point out to the chair of the Deputy Chairperson and not me". Danve left his seat and continued to object to Lad's comments. Later, Darekar claimed the leader of the opposition had used indecent language in the House. As the uproar continued, the Deputy Chairperson said, "The feelings on both sides are intense. I want to inform Prasad Lad that his tone is inappropriate. However, given the level to which the discussion in this House has stooped and the absence of the parliamentary affairs minister, I adjourn the house for the rest of the day". "If both sides wish to discuss the matter in the Council, they should first discuss it with their respective party leaders. Such a discussion should occur in the presence of the chief minister and party leaders in the House. I will not take any action on my own in this House," she added.