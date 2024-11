Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Following is the party position after the announcement of results for elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly:

BJP 132

Shiv Sena 57

NCP 41

Shiv Sena (UBT) 20

Congress 16

NCP (SP) 10

Samajwadi Party 2

Jan Surajya Shakti 2

Rashtriya Yuva Swabhimani Party 1

Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1

AIMIM 1

CPI(M) 1

PWP 1

Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi 1

Independents 2.