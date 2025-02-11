Maha Kumbh Mela gridlock: 300-km traffic jam strands lakhs of pilgrims; Oppn flays UP govt

Prayagraj: The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has led to severe traffic congestion as thousands of devotees flock to the Sangam for a holy dip. The influx of pilgrims began as early as 3 am, causing long traffic snarls on major roads leading to the city. Commuters are struggling to navigate the gridlocked streets, with many forced to walk several kilometres to reach their destinations.

A massive traffic jam, stretching up to 300 kilometres, has turned roads leading to the Maha Kumbh Mela into sprawling parking lots, leaving lakhs of pilgrims stranded. Described by some as the “world’s biggest traffic jam,” the congestion has severely impacted devotees travelling to Prayagraj via Madhya Pradesh. Reports indicate that the gridlock, spanning 200-300 kilometres, forced police to halt vehicles at multiple places, worsening delays for hours.

With Magh Purnima approaching, the pressure on roads has intensified. Key routes, including Fafamau, Jhunsi, Naini, and the Varanasi-Prayagraj stretch of GT Road (Sulem Sarai), have been choked with vehicles and pedestrians. The slow-moving traffic has significantly delayed travel times.

“I have been walking for over three hours with my family because no vehicles are moving.

But reaching the Sangam is our ultimate goal,” said Anand Mishra, a pilgrim from Varanasi.

The government claims more than 43.57 crore devotees had already participated in the ritual as of February 9. “Our projections were between 40-45 crore, but looking at the current momentum, we may exceed 50 crore pilgrims. This is beyond historic,” Sripati Trivedi, a government official, said.

With road networks choked, vehicles are crawling for over 25 kilometres on major routes from Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Rewa. Many pilgrims, stuck in the gridlock, have gone without food or water for hours.

Dinesh Patel, a traveller from Gorakhpur, had no choice but to abandon his journey. “The traffic was unending. I saw people running out of water and roadside vendors exploiting the situation, selling bottles for Rs 50 instead of Rs 20. It was frustrating,” he shared.

Suman Choudhury, who travelled from Bhubaneswar, described the ordeal of her 20-hour journey. “There was nowhere to rest, and hunger made it worse. But I had come so far, and I was determined to complete my pilgrimage,” she said.

Trains heading towards Prayagraj are beyond capacity. In Varanasi, some women reportedly climbed into the train engine and locked the doors after failing to find seats. In Sitapur, frustrated travellers resorted to vandalism when train doors remained shut, further escalating tensions.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of mismanagement and failure to ensure basic facilities for the pilgrims. He claimed that the severe congestion had led to shortages of essential commodities, including food, medicines, and fuel.

Yadav criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that no responsible authority was present to manage the crisis. “The chief minister and his ministers are missing while lakhs of devotees suffer,” he wrote on X, sharing videos of distressed pilgrims.

He further alleged that stranded people lacked access to food, water, and basic sanitation, with mobile phones running out of battery, cutting off communication. “This is a serious crisis,” Yadav asserted, demanding urgent government intervention.

The heavy restrictions on vehicle movement within the Maha Kumbh Mela area have disrupted the supply of essential goods. Items like milk, vegetables, bottled water, and even fuel are in short supply.

Milk vendors and shopkeepers are facing difficulties in restocking supplies, leaving both Kalpavasis (those staying for the entire pilgrimage period) and visiting devotees struggling to find basic necessities.

“Milk is essential for children and elderly pilgrims. With no supply, we are managing with whatever we have,” said Ramesh Yadav, a vendor in Jhunsi.

Fuel shortages have also been reported at multiple petrol pumps in Andawa, Jhunsi, where supplies of both petrol and diesel are running low. “Due to restrictions, tankers are unable to reach us, and we are almost out of stock,” said a petrol pump attendant. Authorities have assured that efforts are being made to manage the traffic and restore essential supplies. However, with the rising number of devotees expected in the coming days, the situation remains critical.

For now, pilgrims must brace for long walks, limited transport, and possible shortages as the Maha Kumbh continues to attract millions.