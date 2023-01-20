Maha: 10 killed in truck-van collision

Mumbai: Ten people were killed after a speeding truck collided with their van on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday morning, police said.



The accident took place at 4.45 am near Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai. The victims, all relatives, were going in the van to Guhagar town in Ratnagiri district, Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said. The truck was going towards Mumbai, he said. The victims were residents of Hedvi village in Guhagar, he said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

Ten people were killed, including a four-year-old boy who succumbed to injuries at a hospital, officials said. A 12-year-old girl and three women were also among the deceased, they said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

The truck driver, aged 48, was arrested and an FIR was registered against him under relevant provisions, an official said.With agency inputs