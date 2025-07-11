Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, second time this week

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in Delhi after an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Haryana Friday evening. The epicentre of the earthquake was at Jhajjar. This was the second earthquake to hit Haryana in two days, sending tremors across Delhi and its neighbouring areas.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 7.49 pm, the National Centre for Seismology said. Tremors were also felt in Haryana's Rohtak and Bahadurgarh districts.

(Inputs from agencies)