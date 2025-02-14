'MAGA, MIGA unite for MEGA partnership for prosperity,' says PM Modi after meeting Trump in US

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has coined a new term 'Make India Great Again' (MIGA) inspired by President Donald Trump’s motto 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) and said the two visions together form the "MEGA partnership for prosperity" and gives new scale to bilateral partnership.

His comments came during a joint press conference on Thursday with President Donald Trump, who hosted him for wide-ranging talks focussing on charting a new pathway for broadening the bilateral partnership, including in the areas of defence, energy, and critical technology.

"Americans are familiar with President Trump's motto, Make America Great Again, or "MAGA." The people of India are also moving towards development at a fast pace with the determination of "Viksit Bharat 2047” on the track of heritage and development," Prime Minister Modi said.

"If I say in the language of America, developed India means Make India Great Again, i.e. "MIGA". When the United States and India work together, i.e. "MAGA" plus "MIGA", the "MEGA" Partnership for prosperity is formed. And this mega spirit gives new scale and scope to our goals," he said during the joint conference.

Modi coined the 'MIGA' acronym in the presence of Trump as the two leaders addressed the media after wide-ranging bilateral talks.

During their meeting at the Oval Office, Trump warmly welcomed Modi with a long handshake, and a bear hug and said "We missed you a lot.” He also called Modi "a great friend" and "a terrific man".

In his remarks, Modi congratulated Trump for becoming the president for a second term and recalled the upward trajectory of India-US relations during the American leader's first stint at the White House.

"I firmly believe that in your second term, we will work with more speed," Modi said.

Modi also mentioned that like Trump "keeps the national interest of the US supreme", "I will also keep the national interest of India at the top."

"President Trump always keeps the national interest of the US supreme and like him, I also keep the national interest of India at the top of everything else," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also posted on X, "President Trump often talks about MAGA. In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in the American context translates into MIGA. And together, the India-USA have a MEGA partnership for prosperity!"

The Prime Minister then invoked the term 'MAGA', a moniker given by Trump which became a rallying cry during his election campaign that culminated in his remarkable comeback to power and a second term at the White House.

Trump in his speeches and social media posts often used 'Make America Great Again' or 'MAGA' to reach out to his supporters.

Also, President Trump presented a special gift – a coffee table book 'Our Journey Together' inscribed with the message: "Mr Prime Minister, you're great!", signed by Trump.

The book features unforgettable moments of their friendship and shared milestones.

It also has a compilation of photos, including Donald Trump and Melania Trump's visit to the Taj Mahal in 2020 and the Howdy Modi event when the Prime Minister visited Houston in 2019.

The Prime Minister's visit comes nearly three weeks after the January 20 inauguration of Trump.

Modi is also among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the January 20 inauguration after Trump's victory in the US elections last November.