Madras HC directs constituting SIT to probe Sep 27 stampede at actor-politician Vijay's Karur rally

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under senior IPS officer Asra Garg to probe the September 27 stampede during actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur that killed 41 persons and left over 60 injured.

Garg is presently Inspector General of Police, North Zone.

A single judge bench also reportedly criticised the functionaries of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over the incident.