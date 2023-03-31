Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Indore temple tragedy site; says wells, stepwells in state having constructions on them to be found out

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said he has directed the administration to find out if there were any wells and stepwells in the state over which constructions have been carried out by covering them in a dangerous manner.

Borewells in the state will also be examined to check whether they have been covered or not, he said.

His statements come a day after the floor of Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Indore, built atop a 'bawdi' or stepwell caved in, killing 35 persons. The temple located in Patel Nagar, where the tragedy took place, had been constructed about four decades back after covering the square-shaped stepwell of around 20 ft x 20 ft size.

CM Chouhan on Friday visited the site and reviewed the situation. Before that, he also visited the private hospital where 16 people, who suffered injuries in the incident, are admitted. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra was also present with him.

Terming the death of 35 people in the temple tragedy as unfortunate, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state government will take action against the guilty.

"The administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident and police have registered a case," the chief minister said.

"After the investigation, we will fix the responsibility and action will be taken against the guilty," he said.

The CM said that he has instructed the officials to find out if any wells and stepwells across the state have been covered in a dangerous manner and if any constructions have been made on them.

Borewells will also be examined to see whether they have been covered or left open, he added.

"We want to ensure that the tragedy that struck the Indore temple does not occur anywhere else again. During the investigation, if any well, stepwell or borewell is found to be in a dangerous condition on private or government land, then action will be taken against the concerned land owner or officer," the chief minister said.

In the Indore temple tragedy, one person is still missing, he said, adding that tracing that individual was the state government's priority.

"I kept a tab on the rescue operation throughout the night and received information from the officials," he said.