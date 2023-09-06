Madhya Pradesh: 7 persons booked for attack on BJP's 'Jan Ashirward Yatra'

Police have booked seven persons in connection with an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday.

Mishra also claimed the attackers were associated with the Congress.

The yatra was attacked in Neemuch district on Tuesday evening and vehicles which were part of the march were vandalised by Congress supporters, Madhya Pradesh BJP president V D Sharma earlier alleged.

The opposition Congress on Tuesday sidestepped the BJP's allegations and said the attack reflected people's anger against the ruling party and the government headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Talking to reporters in Rewa on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Mishra said state Congress chief Kamal Nath had said that stone-pelting like in Manipur could happen in MP too.

Also, Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh had given the example of Nuh (Haryana) violence, saying it may repeat in MP, Mishra said.

"They were inciting people. An FIR has been registered in the Neemuch stone-pelting (incident) against seven persons, including Khema Gurjar, who are associated with the Congress. The Congress will resort to such tactics out of its frustration," Mishra claimed.

The minister further said the Congress has done this earlier too, but people of the state should understand.

The 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' (March for People's Blessings) from Neemuch was launched by Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Monday.

Alarmed by the massive public support for the yatra ahead of the assembly polls, Congress supporters attacked the march in Neemuch district and vandalised vehicles, state BJP president V D Sharma alleged on Tuesday night.

"I strongly criticise this act of the Congress and we will not spare these goons. Strict legal action will be taken against them," he said.

Sharma alleged vandals hid behind trees and attacked the yatra and broke the vehicles which were part of the convoy in a systematic manner.

The main vehicle (rath) of the yatra along with other vehicles which were part of the convoy were attacked, claimed the BJP leader.

Asked about the BJP's allegations, state Congress Media Department chairman KK Mishra on Tuesday said angry people have started giving their "blessings" to the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

"VD Sharma is venting out his personal frustration on the Congress. Such reaction from members of the public is coming due to the BJP's own sin. The CM recently distributed shoes to people, who are now returning them with love," Mishra quipped.

The BJP has launched the mass outreach programme from five different locations in the state to connect with voters ahead of the year-end assembly polls.