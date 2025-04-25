Macron, Netanyahu, Meloni dial Modi to condemn Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a wave of international support on Thursday following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. Leaders from France, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Italy, and Japan reached out to Modi, denouncing the attack and expressing solidarity with India’s stand against terrorism.

French President Emmanuel Macron, during his phone call with Modi, described the brutality of the attack as “totally unacceptable,” according to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Macron extended his personal condolences over the “brutal killing” of innocent civilians and assured full support to India in combating terrorism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke to Modi, conveying strong condemnation of the attack. “Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed solidarity with the people of India and the families of the victims,” Jaiswal said. Netanyahu later shared on X that he expressed his condolences following the “Islamic terrorist attack in Kashmir” and mentioned discussions on enhancing the Transport and Communications Corridor connecting Asia and Europe via Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in his conversation with Modi, stated that terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances. “Both leaders noted that terrorism is a grave threat to humanity and underscored the importance of democracies standing united against it,” Jaiswal shared on social media.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni joined the chorus of support, condemning what she called a “terrible terror attack on Indian soil.” Meloni offered Italy’s full backing in India’s fight against terrorism. Modi, in response, acknowledged her solidarity and stressed the commitment to work jointly on counter-terrorism efforts through international platforms.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also reached out to Modi, extending condolences over the “ghastly” terror attack and reiterating Egypt’s unwavering support to India. “President Sisi conveyed that Egypt stands shoulder to shoulder with India in the fight against terrorism,” Jaiswal said.

Similarly, Jordan’s King Abdullah II condemned the “ghastly” assault and stressed that terrorism must be rejected in all its forms and manifestations. He conveyed his condolences for the loss of innocent lives and expressed Jordan’s firm stance against terrorism.

The Pahalgam attack has drawn widespread outrage both within India and internationally. Modi, during his conversations with global leaders, shared India’s assessment of the cross-border terror threat and reaffirmed the country’s determination to respond decisively.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Jens Plotner, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor. In a post, Jaishankar acknowledged Germany’s expression of solidarity following the attack.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement strongly condemning the attack, reiterating “Qatar’s stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motivations and justifications.” The ministry extended condolences to victims’ families and the Indian people.

Similarly, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry affirmed its “full solidarity with the Republic of India during this difficult time” while rejecting “all forms of terrorism and violence, regardless of motive or justification.”

Jordan joined the chorus of condemnation through Ambassador Sufyan Qudah, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, who emphasized the Kingdom’s “firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to undermine security and stability.”

The League of Arab States’ New Delhi Mission addressed a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressing “strong condemnation of this heinous attack” and conveying “deepest sympathy to the Government and people of India and the bereaved family

members.”

European support also poured in, with EU Ambassadors and the Federation of European Business in India observing a minute of silence for the victims. The Delegation of the European Union to India shared an image of the Indian and EU flags alongside a memorial candle.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described it as a “vile terror attack” that “stole so many innocent lives.”

The leaders’ messages have reinforced a common view of terrorism as a menace to global peace, strengthening India’s efforts to rally international consensus against acts of terror.