Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi appointed as next Chief of Army Staff

New Delhi: The Government of India on Tuesday appointed Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, as the next Chief of the Army Staff, effective from the afternoon of June 30, 2024. He will succeed Gen Manoj C Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, who is set to retire on the same day.



Lt Gen Dwivedi, the former Northern Army Commander, is the senior most officer in the Army at present. It is customary for the most senior Army commander or the Army vice chief to be appointed as the Army chief upon the retirement of the serving Chief of Army Staff (COAS). The Army chief retires upon completion of three years in the position or upon reaching the age of 62, whichever comes first. This appointment follows the government’s recent decision to extend Gen Manoj Pande’s tenure by a month, delaying his retirement originally scheduled for May 31.

Born on July 1, 1964, Lt Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. Throughout his nearly four decades of distinguished service, Lt Gen Dwivedi has held a variety of significant command, staff, instructional, and foreign appointments. His command roles include leading the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, the 26 Sector Assam Rifles, serving as Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), and commanding the 9 Corps.

In the rank of Lieutenant General, he has served in key positions such as Director General Infantry and General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Northern Command from 2022 to 2024, before assuming his current role as Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa, the National Defence College, and the US Army War College, Lt Gen Dwivedi has also completed courses at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and the Army War College in Mhow. He was honoured as a ‘Distinguished Fellow’ in a prestigious NDC-equivalent course at the US Army War College in Carlisle, USA. His academic credentials include an MPhil in Defence & Management Studies and two Master’s Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.

Lt Gen Dwivedi has been recognized with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards for his exceptional service to the nation.

The Indian Army looks forward to his leadership as he prepares to take over as the Chief of the Army Staff at the end of this month.