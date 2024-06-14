LS Speaker’s election on June 26

New Delhi: The upcoming election for the Speaker of the Lok Sabha is scheduled for June 26, with the nomination process closing at 12 noon on June 25. This announcement was made by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday.



The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on June 24 and will adjourn on July 3.

At any time before 12 noon on the day preceding the date fixed for the election, any member can give notice in writing to the secretary general of a motion supporting another member for the office of the Speaker, a Lok Sabha bulletin noted.

“In the present case, notices of motions for the election of the Speaker can be given before 12 noon on Tuesday, June 25,” it explained.

The initial two days of the session are reserved for the swearing-in of the newly elected members, followed by the Speaker’s election on June 26.

President Droupadi Murmu is slated to address both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in a joint session on June 27.

Nominations must be endorsed by another member and include a declaration from the nominee expressing their willingness to serve as Speaker, should they win the election.

The secretariat highlighted that members are not permitted to nominate themselves or endorse their own motion, in accordance with parliamentary rules.

Nominated members are expected to move their motions unless they explicitly state otherwise. These motions, once proposed and seconded, will be considered sequentially and may be subject to a vote. Should a motion be successful, the acting presiding officer (pro-tem speaker) will confirm the election of the new Speaker, rendering all other nominations void.