LS, RS adjourned due to protests by Oppn demanding discussion on Op Sindoor, SIR in Bihar

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the third consecutive day on Wednesday due to noisy protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor and voter roll revision in Bihar, leading to the House being adjourned till 12 noon. When the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs, including Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and showing placards with their demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor.

The opposition is also demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise initiated by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections there. Speaker Om Birla said the protesting MPs were behaving as if they were on the streets and warned that he would be forced to take "decisive" action against them. "You should behave in a manner that reflect the hopes, aspirations of the people who have elected you. You should work in a manner and debate and discuss issues that would make the people's lives easier. But you have been showing street-like behaviour in Parliament, he said. Birla also told the leaders of the political parties that the behaviour of the MPs don't behove of Parliamentarians. "The MPs are not supposed to carry placards. If you continue with such act, I will be forced to take decisive action," he said and asked the members to take their respective seats and take part in the proceedings. After the opposition members ignored his pleas, the speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon. The House could not function on the first two days of the Monsoon session on Monday and Tuesday due to repeated adjournments following opposition protests over the demand of discussion on Operation Sindoor and SIR in Bihar. Under Operation Sindoor, armed forces attacked Pakistani terror sites and defence installations for three days beginning May 7 following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday amid Opposition uproar following rejection of their adjournment notices demanding discussion on various issues, including Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed that he has received 25 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on SIR, demolition of slums in Delhi, alleged discrimination against migrant workers from Bengal in other states, and air safety. The Chair, however rejected all the adjournment notices, which led to huge protest and sloganeering by MPs of different Opposition parties. Several of them were seen standing and raising slogans.

Harivansh urged the House to at least allow Vaiko (MDMK) to raise his Zero Hour mention saying his Rajya Sabha term was ending on July 24. Vaiko raised the issue related to increasing incidents of arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka even as protest continued. Amid uproar, the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon at around 1110 AM. On Tuesday also, the Rajya Sabha witnessed several adjournments, mainly on SIR matter, and could not conduct any substantial business.