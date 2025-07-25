Both houses of the Parliament adjourned amid Opposition protests

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday as Opposition protests continued over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. It is for the fifth straight day that the Question Hour in the Lower House was disrupted since the Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 21.

Soon after the House convened for the day, Opposition members sought to raise the issue of electoral rolls revision in Bihar and many of them were standing in the aisle. Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members to allow the Question Hour to continue and stressed that even when there are disagreements, those should be expressed within the democratic traditions. While mentioning that sloganeering and display of placards in the House is not appropriate, Birla also said that he can call the government and Opposition representatives, and help in discussions and sorting out the issues.

As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings within five minutes till 2 pm. Amid the din, one question was taken up. The opposition is demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, an exercise initiated by the Election Commission ahead of the state assembly polls due later this year. The House paid tributes to the fallen soldiers in the Kargil War, a day ahead of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday. As a mark of respect, the House also stood in silence for a brief while.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid Opposition uproar following rejection of their adjournment notices demanding discussion on various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. During the morning session (Zero Hour), Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 28 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on various issues including SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, and India-UK free trade agreement.

He, however, declined all the adjournment notices, and called BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari to make his Zero Hour mention. Opposition members started protesting against the decision of the rejection of adjournment notices. The Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.