LS revokes suspension of 8 MPs

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday lifted the suspension of eight opposition Members of Parliament with immediate effect, ending a disciplinary action that had barred them from attending proceedings since February 3 over alleged “unruly” conduct. The move followed appeals from opposition leaders and a broader agreement across party lines to ensure smoother functioning of the House.



Speaker Om Birla, while announcing the decision, reiterated the need to maintain decorum in Parliament. He said members must refrain from displaying placards, posters, photographs or AI-generated images within the House or across the Parliament complex. He noted that there was consensus among members that proceedings in the world’s largest democracy should run without disruption and with collective cooperation.

The revocation came after Congress leader K Suresh urged the House to reconsider the suspension, describing the earlier developments as “regrettable” and assuring that his party would support orderly conduct going forward. His appeal received backing from several opposition figures.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju responded by underlining the importance of drawing a “Laxman Rekha” to guide conduct in the House, a suggestion that found agreement from both treasury and opposition benches. Rijiju then moved a motion to revoke the suspension of seven Congress MPs and one CPI(M) member, which was passed by a voice vote. The MPs whose suspensions were withdrawn include Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose of the Congress, along with S Ventakesan of the CPI(M).

Speaking outside Parliament after the decision, Manickam Tagore defended the earlier protest. “Why did we protest? The question is very simple,” he said, alleging that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to complete his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President on June 3. He added that speeches of several opposition leaders were skipped, prompting their protest. “The Leader of the Opposition and all opposition leaders, who represent 240 MPs, cannot be silenced,” Tagore said.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the episode reflected the strength of democratic expression. “India’s democracy stands strongest when voices are heard, not silenced,” he said, adding that the MPs would continue to stand united for democratic values.

Before rejoining proceedings, the seven Congress MPs paid tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi within the Parliament premises.

Congress MP Prashant Padole described the revocation as a positive outcome. “Truth has prevailed. Going forward, we will raise the issues of the people in Parliament and continue to fight for their rights,” he said.