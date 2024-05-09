LS polls slipping out of Modi's hands: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Thursday that the Lok Sabha election is gradually slipping out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hands and he will now try to enact some drama to divert the attention of the country's youngsters.

In a video message, the former Congress chief urged young people not to get distracted by the prime minister's propaganda and assured them that once the INDIA opposition bloc forms its government on June 4, it will start the work to give 30 lakh jobs to them by August 15.

Describing youngsters as the country's strength, Gandhi said the ongoing Lok Sabha polls are slipping out of Modi's hands and he will not be the prime minister anymore.

"The polls are going out of his hands. He is slipping and he will not be India's prime minister. He has decided to divert your attention in the next four-five days and do some kind of drama. But your attention should not be diverted," he said.

"The youngsters of the country, the INDIA government is going to be formed on June 4 and we guarantee that by August 15, we will start the recruitment process for 30 lakh vacant government posts. Do not get misled by Narendra Modi's false propaganda, stick to your issues. Listen to INDIA, choose jobs, not hate," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

He said unemployment is the biggest issue in the country right now and pointed out that Modi had promised that he would give employment to two crore youngsters.

"He told a lie and he did notes ban, implemented a wrong GST (Goods and Services Tax) and worked entirely for people like (industrialist Gautam) Adani.

"We are bringing the Bharti Bharosa scheme. On June 4, the INDIA government is going to be formed and by August 15, we would start the work to give jobs to 30 lakh youngsters through the Bharti Bharosa scheme," Gandhi said in his video message.