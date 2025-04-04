Both houses of Parliament adjourned amid uproar over Sonia’s remarks, WB issue

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid high-pitched protest by treasury benches over remarks by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi against the government. As soon as the House met for the day, members from the treasury benches started raising slogans such as "Sonia Gandhi maafi maango" (Sonia Gandhi apologise) over her remarks against the government. The opposition benches too raised slogans, demanding answers from the government over US tariff imposition. Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House within minutes till 12 noon.

Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson, on Thursday termed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a "brazen assault" on the Constitution, saying it was part of the BJP's strategy to keep the society in a state of "permanent polarisation". Gandhi, a Rajya Sabha member, made these remarks at a meeting of the CPP.

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned till noon following uproar as treasury benches raised slogans over the Supreme Court invalidating recruitment of over 25,700 teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal. When the Upper House assembled for the morning session, the ruling party members started raising slogans over the matter after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar completed birthday wishes, farewell messages and laying of the listed papers. As the ruling party raised the matter and TMC's Derek O'Brien tried to respond, uproar ensued, forcing Dhankhar to adjourn the House till 12 noon.