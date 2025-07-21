LS, RS adjourned amid opposition uproar over discussion on Op Sindoor, Pahalgam attack.

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha witnessed noisy protests by opposition parties seeking a discussion on Operation Sindoor on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday, leading to the House being adjourned till 2 PM.

After obituary references, opposition members led by the Congress were up on their feet as they insisted on a discussion on Operation Sindoor, under which Indian armed forces carried out attacks on Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaker Om Birla said he was ready to allow the members to raise all issues, including Operation Sindoor, after Question Hour, the first hour of the day where members raise questions related to different ministries and department. "I will allow you to raise all issues after Question Hour. The House will function only through rules and regulations. It cannot allow sloganeering and raising of placards," he said.

Birla said if the members give notice, he will alow them to raise all issues and will give enough time to each of the MP to raise the issues. "Honourable members, this is Question Hour. We must try to maintain high parliamentary standards. We must try to fulfil the hopes and expectations of the people who have elected us and debate and discuss important issues of the country," he said. The speaker said the members are not allowed to shout slogans inside the House or show the placards. "Go outside the Houses for sloganeering," he said. "You want discussion on Operation Sindoor, I will allow after the Question Hour. The government is ready to give reply to all issues," he said. However, opposition members continued their protests, forcing the speaker to adjourn the House till 2 PM after about 20 minutes of business which started at 11 am.

While Congress members came to the well of the House, other opposition members were protesting from their seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were among those present in the House. Earlier, the House paid tributes to eight former MPs who passed away in recent past. The House also paid tributes to those who were killed in terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22 and those killed in a plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. The speaker also mentioned the recent successful space mission under which Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returned from the International Space Station after spending 18 days there. He also congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation and Shukla. Birla said the House will also have a detailed discussion on the space mission during the session.