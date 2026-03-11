LPG output up 10%

New Delhi: Centre has taken steps to ensure the supply of domestic gas as there is growing concern about the supply of gas from global markets. This was disclosed on Tuesday that the supply of LPG from the refineries in the country has already increased by about 10 per cent.



As per officials the refineries and petrochemical plants have been asked to increase the production of LPG. As a part of these steps, the refineries have been asked to divert the supply of the two key hydrocarbons used in the production of LPG—propane and butane. This is because these two hydrocarbons form the primary component of the production of LPG. Therefore, diverting these two hydrocarbons is expected to give a big boost to the production of LPG.

The supply of LPG from the public sector oil refineries has been increased to cater to the growing demand for LPG. This is because the supply of LPG has been impacted by the growing tensions in West Asia. This is at a time when there is growing concern about the supply of commercial LPG cylinders used by restaurants.

Further, a three-member special committee is monitoring the scarcity faced by restaurants and other non-domestic users on a case-by-case basis. This committee, consisting of members from IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, has been set up by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. At the same time, the government has issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, under the Essential Commodities Act, to regulate the production, supply, and distribution of gas.