Low-pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into depression: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The IMD on Tuesday said a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression in the next 36 hours, which could trigger rainfall in Odisha.

The weather office issued a ‘yellow’ warning (be aware) for several districts of Odisha for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Under the influence of Monday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over the sea, a low-pressure system has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Tuesday,” the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.

The system is likely to “intensify into a depression over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours”, it said, adding that Odisha could experience light-to-moderate rainfall under its impact.

“Thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty surface wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph, is likely to occur at one or two places over Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri till 8.30 am on Wednesday,” the IMD added.