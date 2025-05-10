MillenniumPost
Loud explosions heard in Jammu and Srinagar as India-Pakistan tensions escalate

BY MPost10 May 2025 9:00 AM IST
Loud explosions heard in Jammu and Srinagar as India-Pakistan tensions escalate
Srinagar: Multiple blasts were heard in Srinagar city early Saturday morning, hours after the Indian military thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan at several places here late last night. According to officials, the blasts were heard near vital installations, including the airport.

As soon as the blasts were heard, sirens went off in the city. Power has also been snapped in the city and most other parts of the valley, the officials said.

