Lorry crashes into house in Kerala, five injured

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Three members of a family in Pandalam here had a narrow escape when a lorry overturned and crashed into their house here early on Saturday.

Five persons were injured in the accident, police said.

The accident occurred at Koorambala, Pandalam, at around 6 am when the lorry carrying cattle feed lost control and overturned onto a house.

The injured, including three of the family and the driver and cleaner of the lorry, have been admitted to the hospital, they said.

The lorry, which was carrying a heavy load, caused extensive damage to the house.

Police have arrived at the scene and are investigating.

The lorry heading to Thiruvananthapuram overturned after the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, police said.