Lord Swraj Paul, industrialist and philanthropist, passes away in London at 94

London/New Delhi: Renowned industrialist and philanthropist Lord Swraj Paul, founder of the UK-based Caparo Group, passed away in London on Thursday evening at the age of 94. His family confirmed that he died in hospital surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness.

Tributes poured in from India and the United Kingdom, reflecting his stature as a bridge between the two nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Swaraj Paul Ji. His contributions to industry, philanthropy and public service in the UK, and his unwavering support for closer ties with India will always be remembered.” Born on February 18, 1931, in Jalandhar, Punjab, Swraj Paul was the son of Pyare Lal, who ran a small foundry making steel goods for farming. Educated first at Punjab University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1949, he later pursued higher studies in mechanical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Returning briefly to India, Paul worked with the family’s Apeejay Surrendra Group before moving to Britain in 1966 for the treatment of his young daughter Ambika, who was diagnosed with leukaemia. Following her death at the age of four, he set up the Ambika Paul Foundation in her memory. Over the years, the trust supported children’s welfare, education, and health initiatives across the globe. The Ambika Paul Children’s Zoo in London remains one of its most prominent beneficiaries.

In business, Paul went on to establish the Caparo Group, which grew into a multinational conglomerate with operations spanning the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. The company specialised in value-added steel and niche engineering products. By 2023, his wealth was estimated at £2 billion, placing him 81st on the annual ‘Sunday Times Rich List’.

Personal loss did not diminish his philanthropic drive. After the passing of his son Angad Paul in 2015 and his wife Lady Aruna in 2022, he undertook charitable projects in their honour. At the inauguration of the Lady Aruna Swraj Paul Hall at the historic Indian Gymkhana Club last year, he said, “This hall is a tribute to my wonderful wife whom I miss very much; we never had an argument during our 65 years of marriage.”

Lord Paul’s ties to academia were equally significant. As Chancellor of the University of Wolverhampton, he conferred an honorary doctorate on his son, Akash Paul, who now serves as Chairman of Caparo India and Director of the Caparo Group. “Perhaps, I am the only graduate to get a degree from his own father, independently approved by the University Board, of course,” Akash recalled at the ceremony.

Despite his age and frail health, Lord Paul continued to attend sessions in the House of Lords until recently. Fellow peer Lord Rami Ranger said, “We pray for the departed soul. May the noble Lord rest in peace.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief, describing him as a “business tycoon, philanthropist and an icon of the global Indian diaspora with deep Kolkata connections.”

Lord Paul leaves behind a lasting legacy of enterprise, philanthropy, and public service that resonated far beyond Britain’s Indian community.