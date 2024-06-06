Lord Ram not political tool; new MP from Ayodhya slams BJP

Awadhesh Prasad, the newly elected Member of Parliament representing the Samajwadi Party in Faizabad, made striking remarks on Thursday, asserting that the BJP cannot claim to be genuine devotees of Lord Ram. He accused the BJP of leveraging religious sentiments for political gain and deceiving the public.

Prasad's victory over BJP candidate Lallu Singh by a margin of 54,567 votes in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, renowned for the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, adds significance to his statements. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the inauguration ceremony of the temple on January 22.

Expressing his views to PTI-Videos, Prasad emphasized that the BJP's exploitation of the Ayodhya issue undermined the sanctity of Lord Ram, known as Maryada Purushottam. He denounced the BJP's political manoeuvring in the name of Ayodhya, suggesting that it tarnished the revered figure of Lord Ram.