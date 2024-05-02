Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna amid sexual harassment scandal

A lookout notice has been issued for Janata Dal Secular MP Prajwal Revanna, who is under investigation following allegations of sexual harassment. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized the urgency of Revanna's appearance before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), noting the possibility of arrest should he fail to comply. The request by Revanna for a seven-day extension was previously declined by the SIT.

The controversy centers around 33-year-old Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, after a woman alleged that both he and his father, HD Revanna, sexually harassed her. The woman, who claims to have been employed as a cook in the Revannas' household, also accused Prajwal Revanna of inappropriate conduct involving her daughter through video calls, coinciding with the surfacing of explicit content online allegedly linked to him.

This scandal unfolds during a critical election season, casting a shadow over the JD(S) alliance with the BJP, and sparking a robust attack from the Congress. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pointedly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the issue.

In response to the allegations, Prajwal Revanna's lawyer, Arun G, stated that the complexities of the case necessitate more time for preparation, arguing that a week's delay would not adversely affect the investigation. Prajwal has denied the accusations, claiming the videos in question are manipulated, and has expressed his commitment to proving his innocence.

Amidst these accusations, political tensions have escalated. Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned associations with individuals accused of misconduct toward women, and critiqued the Congress for alleged political maneuvering and delayed actions, which he suggested allowed Revanna the opportunity to flee the country.

The issuing of the lookout notice and the political turmoil it has engendered continue to dominate headlines as the investigation proceeds.