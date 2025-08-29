“Looking forward to discussions to strengthen Japan-India relations,” says Japan’s PM

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday called for the strengthening of India-Japan ties upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. “I warmly welcome Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan. I look forward to discussing the strengthening of Japan-India relations in various fields with the Prime Minister,” he said in a post on X. “It is my great honor to welcome Prime Minister H.E. Shri Narendra Modi ji to Japan. I am looking forward to having discussions to strengthen Japan-India relationsin various fields with His Excellency,” Ishiba added.

Ishiba, while addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated that Japan has played a key role in the ‘Make in India’ initiative. He highlighted that Japan’s technology and India’s raw talent can make an outstanding blend of economic cooperation. “Japan’s advanced technology and India’s outstanding talent complement each other, leading to a dramatic expansion of our economic ties. Many Japanese companies are playing a key role in the Make in India initiative, with cooperation extending globally. Today, the signing of new cooperation documents between our companies demonstrates Japan’s firm commitment to further its investment in India and to strengthening cooperation. It is clear evidence that we are steadily building our supply chain centred around our two nations,” the Japanese PM said. Ishiba said that cooperation is also underway between both countries in the Artificial Intelligence, space and clean energy sectors. “Key initiatives include promoting people-to-people exchanges, leveraging technology and markets under Prime Minister Modi’s self-reliant India policy, and collaborating in critical sectors like semiconductors and biofuels. Efforts are also underway in AI, space, and clean energy. Both governments support these initiatives, aiming for resilient supply chains and economic security in an uncertain global economy,” he said. PM Modi is visiting Japan from August 29-30 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.