Look forward to rebuilding Canada-India ties: Carney

Ottawa: Former central banker Mark Carney, who is set to become Canada’s next prime minister, recently said he would rebuild his country’s relationship with India if he takes charge.

“What Canada will be looking to do is to diversify our trade relationship with like-minded countries,” Carney said last Tuesday in Calgary before being elected as the leader of the governing Liberal Party.

“And there are opportunities to rebuild the relationship with India. There needs to be a shared sense of values around that commercial relationship. If I’m prime minister, I look forward to the opportunity to build that,” Carney said as Canada deals with US President Donald Trump’s trade war and annexation threat.

India-Canada ties saw tensions after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September 2023 in the House of Commons said there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia.