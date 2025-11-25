Lokayukta officials recover property deeds, gold and cash from Revenue Inspector Ramaswamy C's residence

Mysore (Karnataka): Lokayukta officials conducted raids on several government officials across Karnataka on Tuesday. During the raid, property deeds worth crores, gold ornaments, and cash were allegedly found at the residence of Hootgalli Municipality Revenue Inspector Ramaswamy C in Mysore. Several government officials across Karnataka have come under scrutiny following raids and complaints submitted by the KLA district units under the SIR process. These officials are from various departments, including municipal administration, revenue, veterinary services, education, and public works.

The list includes: Puttaswamy C, CAO, Town Municipality, Mandya; Prem Singh, Chief Engineer, Upper Krishna Project, Bidar; Ramaswamy C, Revenue Inspector, Hootgalli Municipality, Mysore; Subash Chandra, Assistant Professor, Sociology, Karnataka University, Dharwad; Sathish, Senior Veterinary Examiner, Primary Veterinary Clinic, Huilgol, Dharwad; Shekhappa, Executive Engineer, Office of the Project Director, Haveri, Davangere; Kumarswamy P, Office Superintendent, RTO, Electronic City, Bengaluru; Lakshmipathi CN, FDA, SIMS Medical College, Agriculture Sales Depot, APMC, Shimoga; Prabhu J, Assistant Director, DVG, Davangere; and Girish D M, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD, Madikeri. Additonally, Lokayukta officials conducted a raid on the residence and office of Professor Subhaschandra Natikar at Karnataka University, Dharwad. The raids took place at his house in Shetter Colony, in the Sociology Department, the Ambedkar Studies Centre, and his private residence in Talikoti, Koppal district. The operation in Dharwad was led by Lokayukta SP Siddalingappa and was carried out following complaints regarding the possession of inappropriate assets.

Earlier in July, the Karnataka Lokayukta conducted searches across the State in connection with complaints regarding alleged disproportionate assets cases registered against five government officials.The raids were conducted in Hassan, Chikkabalapura, Chitradurga and Bengaluru on July 29. The officers who came under investigation included Jayanna R, Executive Engineer, National Highway Hassan Division in Hassan; K Omprakash, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, BDA, Bengaluru; N Venkatesh, Tax Accessor, Shettyhalli Sub-Division, BBMP, Bengaluru; Venkatesh G, Taluk Health Officer, Hiriyur Taluk, Chitradurga District; and Anjaneya Murthy M, Junior Engineer, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitisation Department, Gowribidanuru Tq, Chikkaballapur District.