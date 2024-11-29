Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests over Adani, other issues

New Delhi: Parliamentary proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced disruptions on Friday as opposition members protested over the Adani controversy, the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, and ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur.

In the Lok Sabha, the session commenced with members of the Opposition, including the Congress and Samajwadi Party, vociferously raising issues and shouting slogans. Some members entered the Well of the House, demanding discussions on the mentioned issues. Speaker Om Birla urged members to allow the House to function, emphasizing the importance of the Question Hour as "members' time" and a platform for discussions. Despite this appeal, the uproar persisted, leading to an adjournment till noon after two questions were addressed during the 10-minute Question Hour.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day following similar protests. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House that he had received 17 adjournment notices under Rule 267 from opposition MPs seeking discussions on the Adani Group allegations and the violence in Manipur and Sambhal. He rejected all the notices, stating that Rule 267 was being "weaponised as a mechanism of disruption," a remark that drew sharp reactions from opposition members, including those from the Congress.

The protests escalated, with MPs raising slogans and expressing dissatisfaction over the rejection of their adjournment motions. Dhankhar expressed disappointment over the repeated disruptions, noting that the House had already lost three working days of the Winter Session.

As the commotion continued, the Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha for the day. This marked the fourth consecutive day of the ongoing Winter Session where substantive business could not be conducted in the Upper House.

Both Houses are expected to reconvene on their respective schedules, with Lok Sabha resuming at noon and Rajya Sabha meeting again on Monday.

**Headline:**

"Parliament Stalemate: Opposition Protests Stall Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Sessions"