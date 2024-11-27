Both houses proceedings adjourned for day amid opposition protest

New Delhi: Both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Wednesday following opposition protests over various issues, primarily the Adani Group bribery charges and violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

In the Rajya Sabha, the proceedings were briefly adjourned in the morning session due to opposition protests. When the House reassembled at 11.30 AM, similar disruptions occurred, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the session for the day, citing that the "House is not in order." The trouble began after Dhankhar rejected 18 notices under a rule of the House, which called for the suspension of scheduled business to take up issues related to the Adani Group's alleged misconduct, including corruption, bribery, and financial irregularities. Other issues raised were violence in Sambhal and rising crime in the national capital. Dhankhar emphasized that the notices were not being accepted in line with the well-established traditions of the House.

Earlier, on Monday, the Rajya Sabha had also been adjourned for the day due to similar opposition protests regarding the Adani Group, and there was no sitting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha also faced disruptions, with opposition members protesting over the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Sambhal. As soon as the House reconvened at 12 noon, opposition members raised slogans and trooped into the Well of the House, forcing BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, to adjourn the proceedings for the day after parliamentary papers were laid on the table. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had earlier taken up the Question Hour when the House convened at 11 am, but the proceedings were adjourned shortly after due to the opposition's demands.

The Adani Group, in a statement on Wednesday, clarified that Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar had not been charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in connection with the alleged bribery case filed in a New York court.