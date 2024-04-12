Lok Sabha polls: Omar Abdullah to contest from Baramulla seat

MillenniumPost
12 April 2024
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah will contest elections from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, the National Conference announced here on Friday.

Omar Abdullah is the party's candidate from north Kashmir's Baramulla Parliamentary seat, NC president Farooq Abdullah told reporters here.

He also announced that firebrand Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi would contest from central Kashmir's Srinagar constituency, which has been an NC bastion.

Polling in Baramulla will be held on May 20.

