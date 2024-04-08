Lok Sabha polls: Atishi on three-day visit to Assam to campaign for AAP

Senior AAP leader Atishi will be on a three-day visit to Assam starting Monday to campaign for her party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

She will be campaigning in Dibrugarh and Tezpur districts, according to the AAP.

"Kejriwal's revolution will come to Assam as well. For the next three days, I will be in Assam and share Kejriwal ji's dream of a developed India and his fight against dictatorship with everyone," Atishi said in a post on X in Hindi.

AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

While Kejriwal has denied any wrongdoing, the ED told the Delhi High Court last week that the chief minister was the "kingpin" and the "key conspirator" of the "excise scam" and there were "reasons to believe" on the basis of material in its possession that he was guilty of the offence of money laundering.