Lok Sabha Elections From April 19 In 7 Phases, Results On June 4

New Delhi: The 2024 general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said today, announcing the largest democratic exercise in the world. Results will be announced on June 4.

The general elections will be held in seven phases through the months of April and May. Four states, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will also be holding simultaneous Assembly elections.

Mr Kumar, announcing the dates, sent out a strong message on fake news on social media, saying political parties should ensure responsible social media behaviour -- "verify before you amplify".

The Model Code of Conduct, which bars the government in power from announcing any new policy decisions, comes into effect immediately after the announcement.