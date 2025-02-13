RS resumes after ruckus, Kharge asks V P to reject JPC report on Waqf Bill, calls it ‘anti-democratic’

New Delhi: After the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s report on Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the dissent remarks have been deleted from it. Calling it condemnable, anti-democratic, Kharge urged Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to reject the report and send it back.

The JPC panel, including Opposition and BJP MPs, submitted its report to LS Speaker Om Birla on January 30 and the committee had adopted the report on the draft legislation by a 15-11 majority vote. BJP members insisted that the Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August last year, seeks to bring modernity, transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties. On the other hand, the opposition termed it an attack on the constitutional rights of the Muslim community and interference in the functioning of Waqf boards.

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will table the new Income Tax bill in Lok Sabha. The new Income Tax Bill will replace the six-decade old Income Tax Act and will likely come into effect from April 1, 2026. With no major structural changes in the new Bill, experts say its majorly a simplification exercise and its key features are — crisp language, removal of extra provisos and explanations along with expanded definition of income. In the new I-T Bill, virtual digital assets have been included in the definition of property to be counted as a capital asset of the assessee and several provisions have been provided in tabular format such as tax deducted at source (TDS) provisions, presumptive taxation rates, assessment time limits among others.