Both Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid intense protests

New Delhi: In the Rajya Sabha, the day began with protests, and the House was adjourned due to disruptions. The Chairman held a meeting with the Leader of the House, J.P. Nadda, and Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as other opposition leaders in an attempt to resolve the impasse. After the House reconvened at noon, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented a motion to nominate 12 members from the Rajya Sabha to the joint committee tasked with examining the bills related to ‘one nation, one election’. The motion was passed by a voice vote. However, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed concerns over the session’s poor productivity, noting that only 43 hours and 27 minutes were spent on effective functioning, amounting to just 40.03% productivity. He criticized the persistent disruptions, which he said were eroding public trust in democratic institutions, urging parliamentarians to choose between meaningful debate and destructive disruptions before adjourning the House sine die.

In the Lok Sabha, protests erupted over an alleged insult to B.R. Ambedkar and Speaker Om Birla’s directions against demonstrations at Parliament gates. As the House convened, opposition members, especially from the Congress, raised slogans like "Jai Bhim" while the Speaker read out the resolutions regarding the formation of the joint committee on ‘one nation, one election’. Congress members led by Manickam Tagore stormed the Well, protesting vehemently. Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the chamber amid the chaos. The protests continued, with many opposition members, including those from the DMK and NCP, joining the chorus, while TMC members refrained from participating. Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the disruptions. Eventually, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die as the proceedings concluded with ‘Vande Mataram’.

Both Houses of Parliament concluded the session under highly charged circumstances, with the opposition’s protests overshadowing the day’s official business.